Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Biz ‘Bite:’ USDA requesting input on implementation of Inflation Reduction Act funding (access required)

Biz ‘Bite:’ USDA requesting input on implementation of Inflation Reduction Act funding (access required)

By: IBR Staff November 30, 2022 0

Read More IBR Headlines The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced it is asking for public input for information on implementation of more than $19 billion provided by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will use the investments provided through IRA-funded conservation programs to support farmers and ranchers in adopting ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo