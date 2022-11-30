Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
The Bank of Commerce announces promotions (access required)

By: IBR Staff November 30, 2022 0

The Bank of Commerce has announced several recent promotions, with President Mike Morrison stating these promotions are well-deserved and acknowledge the areas of expertise and experience these individuals have attained through hard work and dedication. Jeff Hart has been promoted to senior vice president/area manager, having worked at the Bank of Commerce for over nine ...

