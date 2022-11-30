Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Wolfe appointed to SVP position at D.L. Evans Bank (access required)

Wolfe appointed to SVP position at D.L. Evans Bank (access required)

By: IBR Staff November 30, 2022 0

D.L. Evans Bank has announced that Ron Wolfe has been appointed as senior vice president branch administrator. In his new position, he will provide oversight and direct planning, organization, implementation of retail sales, training and business development in each of the bank’s markets. Wolfe will also track and support branch growth goals and objectives in ...

