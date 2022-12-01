Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / National News / US consumer confidence falls in November for 2nd month (access required)

US consumer confidence falls in November for 2nd month (access required)

By: The Associated Press December 1, 2022 0

U.S. consumer confidence fell for the second straight month in November amid ongoing high inflation, rising interest rates, and layoffs in the tech sector. The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to 100.2 this month, down from 102.2 in October. November's figure is the lowest since July, and likely reflected an uptick in gas ...

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo