Home / People / Lee named regional director of supply chain for Saint Alphonsus (access required)

Lee named regional director of supply chain for Saint Alphonsus (access required)

By: IBR Staff December 6, 2022 0

Josh Lee has been named regional director of supply chain for the Saint Alphonsus Health System. He has been serving as interim director since late August. Lee joined the health system in 2013, starting as a supply chain coordinator and progressed to various roles of increasing responsibility, becoming regional manager of supply chain and contracts, ...

