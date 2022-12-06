Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Sharon Fisher December 6, 2022 0

Boise doesn’t seem like the sort of place to find a multimillion-dollar national commercial real estate lender. But it is home to A10 Capital, which just hired a new CEO, Anuj Gupta. (Principal, founder and former CEO Jerry Dunn will stay on as president.) “Most finance companies aren’t located here,” Gupta said. “It’s a big advantage. ...

