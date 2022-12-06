Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Roundup Dec. 6 (access required)

Roundup Dec. 6 (access required)

By: IBR Staff December 6, 2022 0

Ada Therapy Services leased 2,282 square feet of office space at 270 S. Orchard St. in Boise. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Karena Gilbert of Colliers International represented the tenant. Air Care LLC renewed 1,440 square feet of industrial space in the Eagle Industrial Center, 1750-1790 E. State St. in ...

