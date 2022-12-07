Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / D.L. Evans Bank promotes Ward (access required)

D.L. Evans Bank promotes Ward (access required)

By: IBR Staff December 7, 2022 0

D.L. Evans Bank has promoted Jordan Ward to assistant vice president commercial loan officer at the Ammon branch. Ward has been employed with D.L. Evans Bank for 10 years, starting as a loan assistant and working through such positions as personal banker, consumer lending specialist and ultimately going into the management internship program at the ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo