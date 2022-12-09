Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / National News / Average long-term mortgage rate falls a fourth straight week (access required)

Average long-term mortgage rate falls a fourth straight week (access required)

By: The Associated Press December 9, 2022 0

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate fell for the fourth consecutive week and have dropped more than three-quarters of a point since hitting a 20-year high last month. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate dipped to 6.33% from 6.49% last week. A year ago the average rate was ...

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo