Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Education / Huckabay family donates $14M to provide doctors in rural Idaho  (access required)

Huckabay family donates $14M to provide doctors in rural Idaho  (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher December 9, 2022 0

Idaho ranks 51st in the nation in physicians per capita. John Huckabay wants to fix that.  According to the Association of American Medical Colleges State Physician Workforce Data Report released in January 2022, Idaho has the lowest number of active physicians per 100,000 residents — 3,504 for a population of 1.79 million, for a rate of 196.1 physicians ...

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo