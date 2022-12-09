Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Wholesale inflation in US further slowed in November to 7.4%

By: The Associated Press December 9, 2022 0

Wholesale prices in the United States rose 7.4% in November from a year earlier, a fifth straight slowdown and a hopeful sign that inflation pressures across the economy are continuing to cool. The latest year-over-year figure was down from 8% in October and from a recent peak of 11.7% in March. On a monthly basis, the ...

