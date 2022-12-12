Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Stoel Rives promotes Nielson to partner (access required)

Stoel Rives promotes Nielson to partner (access required)

By: IBR Staff December 12, 2022 0

Stoel Rives has promoted Boise attorney Jeffrey Nielson to partner effective Jan. 1. Nielson is a member of the firm’s real estate, development and construction group and specializes in the development, acquisition and financing of commercial real estate projects across the U.S. He frequently represents financial institutions in connection with construction, bridge and other secured ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo