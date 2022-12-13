Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Biz ‘Bite:’ DEQ seeks comment on supplemental water infrastructure funding requests  (access required)

Biz ‘Bite:’ DEQ seeks comment on supplemental water infrastructure funding requests  (access required)

By: IBR Staff December 13, 2022 0

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is seeking public comments and input on the draft letter of interest forms for supplemental drinking water and wastewater infrastructure funding. This process will help inform how DEQ administers the letter of interest forms and allocates funding. The funding is made available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo