Brundage Mountain Resort announces completion of employee housing project (access required)

By: IBR Staff December 13, 2022 0

Brundage Mountain Resort employees have started moving into the historic, now-transformed former Meadow Valley High School that will now serve as resort employee housing. The now complete project, Meadows Haus, has dorm-style living with eight double rooms, each with its own bathroom, along with a single room for an on-site property assistant. Shared spaces include ...

