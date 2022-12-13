Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: IBR Staff December 13, 2022 0

OEC has announced the addition of Cailey Ostrowski to its team of workplace consultants in its downtown Boise office. Ostrowski is a graduate of Boise State University and previously worked as an account manager and later director at Namebrand. Ostrowski is described as being driven, engaging and an excellent guide through the commercial furniture buying ...

