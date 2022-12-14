Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / National News / A diminished US workforce could lead Fed to keep rates high (access required)

A diminished US workforce could lead Fed to keep rates high (access required)

By: The Associated Press December 14, 2022 0

Still eager to hire, America’s employers are posting more job openings than they did before the pandemic struck 2½ years ago. Problem is, there aren’t enough applicants. The nation’s labor force is smaller than when the pandemic struck. The reasons vary — an unexpected wave of retirements, a drop in legal immigration, the loss of workers to COVID-19 ...

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo