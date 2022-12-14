Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fusion breakthrough is a milestone for climate, clean energy (access required)

By: The Associated Press December 14, 2022 0

Scientists announced Tuesday that they have for the first time produced more energy in a fusion reaction than was used to ignite it — a major breakthrough in the decades-long quest to harness the process that powers the sun. Researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California achieved the result last week, the Energy Department said. Known ...

