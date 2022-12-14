Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / People / Zions Bank promotes Cole (access required)

Zions Bank promotes Cole (access required)

By: IBR Staff December 14, 2022 0

Jackie Cole has been promoted to manager of Zions Bank’s Wood River Valley branch at 311 N. Main St. in Ketchum, where she is responsible for business development, customer service, community outreach and overall management of the branch and its staff. Cole previously served as the branch’s service manager and brings nearly two decades of ...

