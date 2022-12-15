Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / People / 2 join Smith + Malek Attorneys (access required)

By: IBR Staff December 15, 2022 0

Smith + Malek Attorneys has announced that two attorneys will join the Boise office. Robert “Rob” Luce is an Idaho-licensed attorney practicing in health care, business and real estate law. Prior to Smith + Malek, Luce served as the administrator of Family and Children Services for the state of Idaho and as the city attorney for ...

