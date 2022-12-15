Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Education / Biz ‘Bite:’ Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine offering new course on medicine/nutrition (access required)

Biz ‘Bite:’ Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine offering new course on medicine/nutrition (access required)

By: IBR Staff December 15, 2022 0

A new course at Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine (ICOM) intends to teach medical students about the interplay between nutrition, medicine and patient care. The college’s culinary medicine course provides in-the-kitchen instruction to medical students on how to assist patients in optimizing health through food. The course is open to ICOM’s second-year students and is ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo