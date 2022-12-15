Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Custom RV storage and park coming to Mountain Home  (access required)

Custom RV storage and park coming to Mountain Home  (access required)

By: Brooke Strickland December 15, 2022 0

Read More IBR Headlines The city of Mountain Home will gain a new custom RV storage and park at a lot near exit 95. Ryan Rodney, owner of Mountainbound Custom Storage & RV Park, is planning the project, which will combine the amenities of a luxury RV park with customizable storage options. Rodney currently owns Riverbound ...

About Brooke Strickland

A lifelong resident of the Pacific Northwest, Brooke Strickland is a full time freelance writer & social media specialist that specializes in writing blogs and other website content for local and national companies. She is also the co-author of Hooked on Games, a book about technology and video game addiction. View her website at: brookestrickland.org

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo