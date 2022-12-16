Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce names new president and CEO

By: IBR Staff December 16, 2022 0

The Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce board has announced the selection of its new president and CEO, Kyle Tarbet, who will assume the role in January. Tarbet comes to the chamber with previous experience, as he currently serves as the president and CEO of the Walla Walla Chamber of Commerce, a role he has ...

