Biz 'Bite:' DEEI acquires Rock Solid Civil

By: IBR Staff December 20, 2022 0

Read More IBR Headlines David Evans Enterprises Inc. (DEEI), a professional services consulting and staffing firm headquartered in Portland, Oregon, acquired Rock Solid Civil LLC (RSC), a civil engineering firm in Boise on Oct. 28. RSC employees have joined David Evans and Associates Inc.’s Boise office and will continue to provide a wide range of land ...

