Biz 'Bite:' Idaho to offer funding for small business exporters

Biz ‘Bite:’ Idaho to offer funding for small business exporters  (access required)

December 20, 2022

Read More IBR Headlines The state of Idaho has received a State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) grant of $319,000 to support the growth of Idaho small business exporters. The grant will fund projects occurring between Sept. 30, 2022 and Sept. 29, 2023. The STEP program is funded in part by a grant with the U.S. Small ...

