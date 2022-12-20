Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: IBR Staff December 20, 2022 0

CSHQA has announced that Regan Campbell has joined the firm as an architect-in-training. She will provide general architectural support for a variety of projects, while benefiting from mentorship by experienced architects. Regan earned both her bachelor's and master's degrees in architecture from the University of Idaho. She earned an AIA Honor Award for a studio ...

