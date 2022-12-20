Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Pre-pandemic patterns return in the Idaho labor market

By: Catie Clark Catie Clark December 20, 2022 0

Labor statistics for Idaho are continuing their return to normalcy, according to statistics recently released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Idaho Department of Labor (DOL). While the state's job openings, hires and quits all showed small declines since the summer, the real story is arguably in the labor force participation ...

