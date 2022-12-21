Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Brantley joins Alta (access required)

Brantley joins Alta (access required)

By: IBR Staff December 21, 2022 0

Brady Brantley has joined Alta’s Boise office as an environmental scientist. He brings a working background in hazardous waste management, solid waste systems management, and sample testing and analysis. Brady earned his degree in environmental science from the University of Idaho.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo