Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / National News / Lawmakers unveil $1.7T bill to avoid shutdown, boost Ukraine (access required)

Lawmakers unveil $1.7T bill to avoid shutdown, boost Ukraine (access required)

By: The Associated Press December 21, 2022 0

Congressional leaders unveiled a government-wide $1.7 trillion spending package early Tuesday that includes another large round of aid to Ukraine, a nearly 10% boost in defense spending and roughly $40 billion in emergency spending, mostly to assist communities across the country recovering from drought, hurricanes and other natural disasters. The bill, which runs for 4,155 pages, ...

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo