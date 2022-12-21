Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / OEC promotes Seitz (access required)

OEC promotes Seitz (access required)

By: IBR Staff December 21, 2022 0

OEC has announced the promotion of Cody Seitz from furniture installer to project coordinator. In his role, he works in the downtown Boise office in tandem with the project manager to help installations stay on time and on budget. Seitz is an Idaho native and has been installing commercial furniture for years. This role allows ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo