Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Marshall joins Holland & Hart (access required)

Marshall joins Holland & Hart (access required)

By: IBR Staff December 22, 2022 0

Holland & Hart has announced that private client and tax attorney Nicholas Marshall has joined the firm as a partner in Boise. Marshall provides pragmatic estate planning and tax advice to high net worth individuals, guiding clients through the process of creating tax-efficient estate plans that protect and preserve wealth for their intended beneficiaries. He ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo