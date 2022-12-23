Helo Hancock – Powerlist – Health Care

When Helo Hancock stepped into his role as the CEO of Beacon Cancer Care in early 2022, he brought more than 15 years of senior leadership experience to the role, with five of those years working as the CEO of Marimn Health. When asked what his most significant accomplishment in the health care field is, Hancock explained that opening Marimn Health Coeur Center stands out in his mind.

“I was blessed to have the opportunity to lead the effort to bring a cutting-edge approach to solving some of our community’s most difficult health and social challenges (mental health, addiction, abuse and poverty) by doubling down on prevention in our youth, rather than waiting to reactively address these issues later in life,” Hancock said. “We took a macro view of the true health of our community and determined that if we really wanted to move the needle and help people become healthier and happier, we would have much higher success if we changed our focus upstream by making significant investments in prevention at very early ages. The idea was ‘Let’s stop this before it ever starts,’ rather than only treating these conditions years later as adults.”

At Beacon Cancer Care, Hancock said he plans to continue to harness his inherent leadership ability to create the best patient experience possible.

“We have an aggressive strategic plan that involves exciting opportunities for expansion and growth in the coming months,” he said. “I can’t wait to see where we are a year from now knowing that we will be helping many more patients who need and deserve the very best treatment and support as they navigate one of life’s most difficult challenges.”