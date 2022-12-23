Jeff Seegmiller – Powerlist – Health Care

Jeff Seegmiller has more than 25 years of experience teaching and researching musculoskeletal pathologies. Seegmiller stepped into his current role as director for Idaho WWAMI at the University of Idaho in 2014, where he is dedicated to making a difference in the lives of Idahoans everywhere.

Currently, Seegmiller is engaged in research that supports the health care workforce needs of rural Idaho. He has served on state, regional and national committees that have helped study why rural clinicians find satisfaction in their work and how they are thriving. This gives valuable information for drawing and retaining new clinicians to rural areas who can make an impact on the communities there. So far, Idaho WWAMI has introduced various programs that focus on the mental health shortage, including Project ECHO Idaho, which upskills primary care workers, social workers and counselors to better serve patients dealing with behavioral health issues.

Under Seegmiller’s leadership, Idaho WWAMI also introduced and currently supports the North Idaho Area Health Education Center, which provides critical pipeline programming for high school students, medical students and active providers in Idaho’s 10 northernmost counties, often integrating behavioral health in its interprofessional education activities.

“In the next year, I look forward to making a significant change in the behavioral health needs of Idaho,” Seegmiller shared. “WWAMI has a rich history in Idaho, and as the fastest-growing state five years in a row, I look forward to seeing what else we can do to meet the growing health care needs. It’s exciting to be at the helm with Idaho WWAMI.”