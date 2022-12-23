Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / National News / US stocks sink over worries about higher interest rates (access required)

US stocks sink over worries about higher interest rates (access required)

By: The Associated Press December 23, 2022 0

Wall Street is falling sharply Thursday, giving back its gains from the last two days, after better-than-expected data on the economy fueled worries about higher interest rates. Usually good news on the economy would be good for markets, particularly when worries about a potential recession are high. But the reports showing employers laid off fewer workers than ...

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo