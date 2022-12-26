Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
US economy grew 3.2% in Q3, an upgrade from earlier estimate

US economy grew 3.2% in Q3, an upgrade from earlier estimate

By: The Associated Press December 26, 2022 0

Shrugging off rampant inflation and rising interest rates, the U.S. economy grew at an unexpectedly strong 3.2% annual pace from July through September, the government reported Thursday in a healthy upgrade from its earlier estimate of third-quarter growth. The rise in gross domestic product — the economy's output in goods and services — marked a return ...

