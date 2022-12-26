Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Year in Review: Inflation concerns persist in 2022 (access required)

Year in Review: Inflation concerns persist in 2022 (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher December 26, 2022 0

Concerns about inflation started even before 2022 began, and as the federal funding helping to stimulate the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic took effect — exacerbated by factors such as the conflict in Ukraine, which affected food and energy prices, and an increase in wages brought on as an aftereffect of the pandemic — inflation in Idaho ...

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo