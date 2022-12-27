Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Year in Review: Infrastructure boosted statewide (access required)

Year in Review: Infrastructure boosted statewide (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher December 27, 2022 0

When it comes to infrastructure, 2022 was Christmas all year long.  Thanks to largesse such as the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA), the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and a massive state budget surplus — all of which pumped billions of dollars into the state — communities large and ...

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo