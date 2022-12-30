Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Kelly assumes leadership role with Saint Alphonsus

By: IBR Staff December 30, 2022 0

Kelly Kelly has been named regional director of quality, regulatory compliance and infection prevention for the Saint Alphonsus Health System. She has served as interim director since Sept. 30. Kelly joined SAHS on June 6 as manager of quality and regulatory compliance at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, with responsibility for quality and patient safety ...

