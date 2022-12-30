Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Stocks rally on Wall Street; job market remains strong (access required)

By: The Associated Press December 30, 2022 0

Stocks rallied on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday as investors reviewed the latest government update showing that the labor market remains strong. The S&P 500 rose 1.8% as of 1:46 p.m. Eastern. More than 95% of stocks within the benchmark index gained ground. It's the latest oscillation in what has been a volatile, holiday-shortened week ...

About The Associated Press

