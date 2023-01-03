Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Biz 'Bite:' DEQ awards nearly $1.7M for drinking water, wastewater systems across Idaho (access required)

By: IBR Staff January 3, 2023 0

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has announced the award of $1,681,466 to 26 drinking water and wastewater systems to help the facilities evaluate system deficiencies and determine necessary upgrades as part of Gov. Brad Little’s “Leading Idaho” plan. DEQ’s Planning Grant Program provides grants that are used to develop engineering reports identifying the ...

