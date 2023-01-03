Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Real Estate / Roundup Jan. 3 (access required)

Roundup Jan. 3 (access required)

By: IBR Staff January 3, 2023 0

Agree Technologies and Solutions LLC renewed 759 square feet at 223 N. Sixth St. in Boise. Bree Wells and Jen McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction. Alliance Title & Escrow LLC renewed 9,414 square feet at 9465 W. Emerald St., suite 120 in Boise. Greg Gaddis of Tenant Realty Advisors represented the tenant. Bride to ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo