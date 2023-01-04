Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: IBR Staff January 4, 2023 0

Boise State University, Idaho State University (ISU) and University of Idaho (U of I) have partnered to form a regional technology and innovation alliance to foster innovation-led economic growth in Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming, according to a recent announcement from Boise State University. Through the Mountains and Plains University Innovation Alliance ...

