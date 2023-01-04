Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Education / Biz ‘Bite:’ Falcon supercomputer now available to U of I researchers (access required)

Biz ‘Bite:’ Falcon supercomputer now available to U of I researchers (access required)

By: IBR Staff January 4, 2023 0

Falcon, a supercomputer offering more than 10 times the processing power of any academic cluster in the region, is now available for use by University of Idaho (U of I) faculty, staff and student researchers. U of I is one of three universities that gained access to Falcon in April, according to a recent announcement ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo