Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Biz ‘Bite:’ Lime announces $12M investment in Boise micromobility program (access required)

Biz ‘Bite:’ Lime announces $12M investment in Boise micromobility program (access required)

By: IBR Staff January 4, 2023 0

Lime has announced that it plans to invest an estimated $12 million over the next three years in its Boise program here if given the opportunity. Lime made calculations prior to the announcement, which include workforce development, industry leading hardware in its Gen4 e-scooters and e-bikes, warehouse rent and more that are intended to support ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo