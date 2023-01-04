Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Financial Services / Surging consumer debt will pose risks to financial discipline (access required)

Surging consumer debt will pose risks to financial discipline (access required)

By: The Associated Press January 4, 2023 0

According to the Federal Reserve, Americans' total credit card balance as of the end of September is approximately $925 billion - just shy of the record set in 2019. It is challenging to boost your financial discipline when you are swarming with debt, from car loans and mortgages to credit card debt. It doesn't help that ...

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo