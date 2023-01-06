Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
studio\Blu's New Product Development Center offers collaboration for entrepreneurs and students

By: Brooke Strickland January 6, 2023 0

Read More IBR Headlines studioBlu, a student-centric program within Boise State University, is providing an innovation and talent pipeline for small- to medium-sized product manufacturing firms.   According to Catherine Cantley, center director, in the last two years, the center has created more than $250 million in economic impact, including over $170 million in new sales, with ...

A lifelong resident of the Pacific Northwest, Brooke Strickland is a full time freelance writer & social media specialist that specializes in writing blogs and other website content for local and national companies. She is also the co-author of Hooked on Games, a book about technology and video game addiction. View her website at: brookestrickland.org

