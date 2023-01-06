Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Young joins OEC (access required)

By: IBR Staff January 6, 2023 0

OEC has announced the addition of Adam Young to its audio-visual department. Young is credited with having an extensive background in audio visual technology. Over the last 20 years, he has done everything from installation and project management to design. He has numerous industry certifications and in 2018 was recognized as a 40 under 40 ...

