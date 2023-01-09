Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Zions Bank promotes Gutierrez Ambriz (access required)

By: IBR Staff January 9, 2023 0

Adriana Gutierrez Ambriz has been promoted to manager of Zions Bank’s Hailey branch, where she is responsible for business development, customer service, community outreach and overall management of the branch and its staff. Gutierrez Ambriz previously served as the branch’s service manager, and brings nearly a decade of experience in retail banking to her role. ...

