Home / News / Construction / Biz ‘Bite:’ DEQ awards nearly $31M to drinking water, wastewater systems across Idaho (access required)

By: IBR Staff January 10, 2023 0

Read More IBR Headlines The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has announced the award of $30,304,970 in construction grants to nine drinking water and wastewater systems across the state as part of the American Rescue Plan Act funds directed by Gov. Brad Little. According to Little, these investments from last year could potentially keep property taxes ...

