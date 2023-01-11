Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Morris takes leadership role with Idaho Office for Refugees (access required)

By: IBR Staff January 11, 2023 0

Dave Morris, a local leader with the YMCA, has joined the Idaho Office for Refugees as resettlement services manager. In his new role, Morris will work closely with resettlement agency partners and support frontline work with refugees. Morris said he developed a passion for community service through a 23-year career in YMCA leadership, most recently ...

