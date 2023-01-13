Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Bank of Idaho promotes Kroon (access required)

Bank of Idaho promotes Kroon (access required)

By: IBR Staff January 13, 2023 0

Gary Kroon has been promoted to serve as the executive assistant to the chairman, president and CEO, Jeff Newgard, at the Bank of Idaho. Kroon studied at Brigham Young University–Idaho, where, with the help of his instructors, he discovered his passion for banking. He got his start working as a financial services representative in the ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo